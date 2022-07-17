U.S. House set to vote on amendments calling for release of Armenian POWs, requiring reports on Azerbaijani war crimes

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. House Rules Committee cleared the path for full House consideration of four ANCA-backed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA – H.R.7900) that call for Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian POWs, require U.S. State Department reports on Azerbaijani war crimes, and place conditions on the proposed sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, ANCA reports.

The amendments may be voted on individually or grouped in “blocs” and voted upon during House consideration of the NDAA, which may begin as early as this Wednesday evening, July 13th.

Amendment #611 (formerly #698): Introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the amendment expresses the sense of Congress that the government of Azerbaijan should immediately return all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.

Amendment #121 (formerly #837): Spearheaded by Representatives Tony Cardenas (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA), the amendment calls for a report by the State Department and Defense Department that would detail the use of U.S. parts in Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh; Azerbaijan’s use of white phosphorous, cluster bombs and other prohibited munitions deployed against Artsakh; Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters during the 2020 Artsakh war.

Amendment #337 (formerly #992): Introduced by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), the amendment directs the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State, to document details of the waiver requirements to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act and report on whether security assistance to the government of Azerbaijan undermines efforts toward a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Amendment #399 (formerly #478): Led by Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), the amendment would place conditions upon the sale or transfer of F-16s or F-16 modernization kits to Turkey.