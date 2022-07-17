Parliament’s Council to convene session on applying to Constitutional Court for stripping opposition MPs of mandate

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia will hold an emergency session on July 14.

The draft decision on applying to the Constitutional Court for suspending the powers of opposition lawmakers because of their conduct is on the agenda of the session.

According to the draft decision, the list of MPs does not include lawmakers Taguhi Tovmasyan and Ishkhan Zakaryan, who were elected to the Parliament with the quota of “I Have an Honor” faction.

Earlier Ishkhan Zakaryan announced leaving “I Have an Honor” faction.

The list does not include also the name of Martun Grigoryan, who received a parliamentary mandate after Artur Vanetsyan resigned on June 30. Grigoryan is included in the “I Have an Honor” faction.