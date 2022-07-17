Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Montenegro’s PM on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović on the occasion of Statehood Day, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Montenegro on the occasion of Statehood Day, wishing your country and people peace and progress.

Armenia highly values the development of friendly relations with Montenegro and is determined to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Montenegro. I also attach great importance to the re-establishment of partnership between the municipal authorities of Yerevan and Podgorica.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will manage to further enrich and strengthen our bilateral agenda, which will be greatly facilitated also by high-level mutual visits.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.