Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-22

YEREVAN, 13 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.80 drams to 411.84 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.33 drams to 414.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.66 drams to 490.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 78.39 drams to 22916.13 drams. Silver price down by 4.07 drams to 249.79 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.