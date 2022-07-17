Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July 2022

EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar visits Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar arrived in Armenia “for a short visit”.

“Back in a very hot Yerevan for a short visit. Looking forward to important meetings”, he tweeted with a photo of Yerevan attached.








