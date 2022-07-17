EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar visits Armenia
17:46, 13 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar arrived in Armenia “for a short visit”.
“Back in a very hot Yerevan for a short visit. Looking forward to important meetings”, he tweeted with a photo of Yerevan attached.
Back in a very hot Yerevan for a short visit. Looking forward to important meetings. pic.twitter.com/teKN31pqFk— Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) July 13, 2022
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | Türkçe | باللغة العربية | Español | AMP Version