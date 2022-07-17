Biden arrives in Israel

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden's plane landed on Wednesday at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, where the welcoming ceremony for the American leader is currently starting, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informs.

Biden is welcomed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other Israeli government ministers.

This is Biden’s first trip to the Middle East after taking office. From July 13 to 16, he will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.