Armenia Deputy PM, ADB Country Director discuss new cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan received on July 13 Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Armenia Paolo Spantigati, the government’s press service said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Ghalechyan.

During the meeting deputy PM Matevosyan highlighted the constant support provided by the Asian Development Bank to Armenia, especially in the context of the agenda of ongoing reforms in Armenia.

He also highly appreciated ADB’s engagement to funding infrastructure projects in Armenia, particularly road construction projects, as well as the North-South Road Corridor and Sustainable Urban Development investment programs.

In his turn Paolo Spantigati thanked the deputy PM for the meeting and called the cooperation with the government of Armenia effective.

Perspectives for new cooperation were also discussed during the talk.