Russia invariably supports Armenia-Turkey normalization process – foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia invariably supports the process of normalization of the relations between Armenia and Turkey, which started on January 14 in Moscow with Russia’s mediation, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“We are ready to support the Armenian-Turkish dialogue in every way in the future as well, proceeding from the fact that it derives from the interests of the region’s stability and economic prosperity”, she said, reminding that the efforts of the Russian side aimed at normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey have a long history.








