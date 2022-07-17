Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July 2022

Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania concurrently appointed Ambassador to Estonia

Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania concurrently appointed Ambassador to Estonia

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia signed a decree on concurrently appointing Hovhannes Igityan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Estonia, the Presidential Office said.

Hovhannes Igityan is also Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania.

The President signed the relevant decree based on the proposal of the Prime Minister.

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]