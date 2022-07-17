Ruling party will not initiate the process of stripping opposition MPs of mandates

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The "Civil Contract" faction has decided not to appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the issue of stripping the opposition MPs of their mandates, ARMENPRESS reports Vice-President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan said in a conversation with journalists after the session of the National Assembly Council, the agenda of which was the issue to appeal to the Constitutional Court for stripping opposition MPs of mandates.

According to Rubinyan, there are a number of reasons behind this decision. According to him, first of all, by relieving some opposition MPs of their parliamentary positions, the problems facing the normal operation of some parliamentary committees and the National Assembly in general can be assessed as solved.

"Our political creed also includes respect for the people's vote. We respect the vote given by the entire people, the people formed a majority and a minority with their vote. We respect that vote, and we believe that this behavior, the behavior and philosophy of the opposition should be a problem for their voters first and foremost. I think our people who voted for them will make appropriate decisions for the next elections," Rubinyan said.

Thus, according to the Vice-President of the National Assembly, the first reason for the decision not to appeal to the Constitutional Court is respect for the people's vote.

According to Rubinyan, the next reason for not initiating the process is that the country needs political stability and solidarity.

The opposition has not participated in the National Assembly sessions for a long time, they have started a street struggle.