Ambassador Makunts presents Armenia’s position on regional developments at meeting with US Senator

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Lilit Makunts, Armenian Ambassador to the United States, met with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA), the Embassy of Armenia to the USA said on social media.

Ambassador Makunts presented Armenia's position on regional developments during the meeting with Senator Van Hollen.

Ambassador Makunts referred to the humanitarian issues followed by the 44-day war and emphasized the importance of the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other civilians detained in Azerbaijan.

Joint efforts aimed at further enhancement of Armenian-American relations were discussed with Congresswoman Lee.

Ambassador Makunts handed over “Mkhitar Gosh” State Awards to US legislators on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States and for significant contribution to the development of Armenian-American relations.