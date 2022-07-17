Rossiya Airlines to operate Volgograd-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Rossiya Airlines (a part of Aeroflot Group) is launching flights from Volgograd to Yerevan.

The flights will launch on July 23 and will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, the company said.

“Rossiya Airlines is expanding the geography of flights and is opening new international destinations by developing the air communication with friendly countries. Volgograd has become the 6th Russian city from where the airline is operating regular direct flights to the capital of Armenia. Now it’s possible to depart to Yerevan from Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, Samara and Sochi”, the statement said.