Armenian-Nigerian family sends their son to military service in Armenian Army

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Daniel Ezukam, who was born in an Armenian-Nigerian family, was drafted into the Armenian Army today, on July 15, Spokesperson of the Armenian defense minister Aram Torosyan said on social media.

“Daniel Ezukam was born in Armenia, but spent most of his live in other countries. He has been in the homeland of his mother mostly during the summer. But last year they made a decision to stay in Armenia for a longer period of time”, the spokesperson said.