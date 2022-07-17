Armenian film producer Armen Grigoryan dies

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Film producer Armen Grigoryan has died, the Ambulance CJSC confirmed the news to Armenpress.

During a court hearing in Yerevan over the criminal case launched against him, Armen Grigoryan felt ill, lost consciousness. Ambulance was called, but they were unable to save his life.

Grigoryan has been detained on May 17, 2022, by the National Security Service.