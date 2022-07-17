Russia interested in developing friendly, brotherly partnership with Armenia: Minister Saveliev tells PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Russia’s Minister of Transport Vitaly Saveliev and his delegation, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting Prime Minister Pashinyan praised the intensity in the Armenian-Russian relations in the person of regular official visits which highlight the unique nature of the bilateral ties. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the cooperation in all directions, including in the field of transport, and also highly valued the efforts and operational response of the Russian side in solving emerging crisis situations in the Upper Lars border checkpoint.

The Russian minister conveyed the warm greetings of Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin to the Armenian PM and assessed the work with the Armenian partner agencies effective. He said that Russia is interested in developing the friendly, brotherly partnership and mutually beneficial programs with Armenia.

Views were exchanged also around the cooperation in transportation and logistics fields. The sides touched upon the aviation and road communication, public transport infrastructure, both sides highlighted exchange of experience and active inter-agency work in these directions. It was stated that the development of transportation communication will contribute to the increase in bilateral passenger and cargo transportations, will boost economic contacts and tourism ties.

PM Pashinyan asked to convey his greetings to Mikhail Mishustin.