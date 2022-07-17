Armenian and Azerbaijani experts discuss prospects for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. On July 15, a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani experts took place in Moscow with the support of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian MFA and the Russian International Affairs Council.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Interfax, the meeting was opened by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Andrey Rudenko.

A number of issues of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were discussed at the meeting on the basis of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26,2021, including issues of unblocking regional transport communications, border delimitation issues, prospect for peace treaty negotiations, as well as humanitarian issues and the possible steps to build confidence between the sides. There was also a discussion about the role and importance of expert dialogue in the process of normalization of relations between the two countries. The participants agreed to continue contacts and joint work within the trilateral expert platform "Dialogue for Peace".