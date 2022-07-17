Storm of Bastille and Armenian-French friendship. A festive event was held on the occasion of the National Day of France

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The great French writer Victor Hugo called before his death to bring to end the French Revolution and start a human revolution. Exactly 233 years ago, July 14, 1789, the storming of the Bastille began the great French Revolution, and the human revolution, by all appearances, is yet to come. Anyway, that day went down in human history as the beginning of the great French Revolution, and in France July 14 is celebrated as a National Day. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports on July 14, the Embassy of the Republic of France in Armenia organized a grand reception on the occasion of the National Day of France, inviting representatives of state authorities, the political field, accredited diplomatic missions in Armenia, many famous figures of the Armenian society and simply friends of France.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to Armenia Anne Louyot was very excited, because the last time the French National Day was celebrated in the "existing format" was three years ago, in 2019. During this period, Armenia went through a very hard and cruel path of war and pandemic. The Ambassador's thoughts are with those who lost their lives during this time. In her speech, Anne Louyot recalled the ongoing wars and threats to democracy in many regions of the world, stressing her country's commitment to universal, democratic values and the principles of international law. And July 14, according to the Ambassador, is a good occasion to remind about all that, also about the fact that France is a "deeply European country".

"July 14 is also an opportunity to remember the fraternal ties between France and Armenia, the French and Armenians, and our common commitments. For the sake of democracy, Armenia has resolutely chosen that path and is courageously pursuing reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law, banning the attempts to be diverted from that goal. We welcome this commitment, as well as the quality and sincerity of our dialogue with the Armenian government. We all know that democracy is the result of a long process and dialogue with all segments of society. You know that we stand with you in this process necessary for the future of Armenian youth and the security of the country," the French Ambassador said.

According to the Ambassador, July 14 is not only a historical fact, it is also a symbol of the future and will.

"Armenia is a natural crossroads, a bridge between spheres of influence, cultures, and commercial markets. We are determined to help Armenia restore this tradition," Anne Louyot said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan also gave a speech, warmly congratulating on behalf of the Government and himself on the occasion of the National Day of France and emphasized the historical and universal significance of the political processes that began with the Storm of the Bastille.

"More than two centuries ago, the French people opened a new path for the future based on human rights and democracy. Since then, the high universal values of the French Revolution have become an exemplary guide for many countries," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Speaking about the Armenian-French friendship, Mher Grigoryan emphasized that it has a centuries-old history.

"The Armenian and French peoples have been together in many important moments of their history full of trials. We will never forget that at the beginning of the 20th century, France extended a fraternal hand to tens of thousands of Armenians who survived the genocide and found their second homeland.

The friendship between our two countries became an important basis for establishing a high-level political dialogue, as well as effective and close cooperation in all key areas," said Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.