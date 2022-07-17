European Stocks up - 15-07-22
MOSCOW, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 15 July:
The value of German DAX is up by 2.76% to 12864.72 points, French CAC 40 is up by 2.04% to 6036.00 points, British FTSE is up by 1.69% to 7159.01 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 4.27% to 1161.53 points.
