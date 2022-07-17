Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Armenian military positions. Ministry of Defense
YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly on the night of July 15-16 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation, ARMENPRESS was informed from MoD Armenia.
At the same time, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various, including large-caliber firearms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the mentioned section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side.