FM Mirzoyan arrives in Tbilisi on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan arrived on a working visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, ARMENPRESS reports, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia informs.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia informed that on July 16, the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Tbilisi.