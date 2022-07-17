Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July 2022

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan kicks off

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan kicks off

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has started in Tbilisi, hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, ARMENPRESS reports Spokesman of MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan informed.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]