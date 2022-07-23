Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Russia plans to start operation in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of High Technological Industry Robert Khachatryan received the delegation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Russia led by General Director Yasushi Kakitsuka, the minister said.

The minister introduced the guests on the current situation, developments and challenges in Armenia’s high-tech industry and outlined the possible cooperation directions.

Yasushi Kakitsuka in turn presented the activity directions of their company and highlighted the potential scenarios for mutual partnership.

A number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting.

The sides noted that the cooperation could serve as a serious bridge for establishing new business ties and conducting activity. Views were exchanged also on organizing meetings with tech companies and discussing the programs.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Russia plans to outline partnership directions with the Armenian governments and after their clarification to start operation in Armenia.