Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickeremesinghe elected president

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Sri Lankan MPs have elected prime minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe as the country's new president, despite his unpopularity with the public, BBC reports.

Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse and restoring public order after months of mass protests.

He roundly defeated party rival Dullus Alahapperuma, with 134 votes to 82 in the parliamentary vote on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country last week after thousands of protesters stormed his presidential residences and other government buildings, calling for his resignation.

They had also called for Mr Wickremesinghe's resignation, who was appointed prime minister in May. Protesters burnt down his private home and also stormed his prime ministerial office in Colombo in demonstrations against his leadership.