Armenia highly values further development of relations with Colombia – President addresses message

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Presidential Office said.

The letter reads:

“I warmly congratulate you and the people of Colombia on the national day – the Independence Day.

Armenia attaches great importance to the further development and deepening of the relations with Colombia and is ready to make necessary efforts to expand the bilateral cooperation.

I believe that the cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health and success, and to the people of Colombia – peace and welfare”.