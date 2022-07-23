Armenian school-children capture 3 bronze medals at International Physics Olympiad

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. 5 Armenian school-children participated in the 2022 International Physics Olympiad which was held online from July 10 to 17, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said.

3 of them captured bronze medals, and the other two – certificates of honor.

More than 300 students from 79 countries participated in the Olympiad.

The Olympiad was held in two rounds – experimental and theoretical.

At last year’s Olympiad, which was also held online, the team of Armenia captured 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.