Team Telecom Armenia is the partner of STARMUS festival

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. On September 5-10 Armenia will turn into a platform uniting world-renowned scientists, astronauts and artists, by hosting the STARMUS international festival.

In order to assist the development of science, technologies and art directions, Team Telecom Armenia, a leading company in the field of telecommunications, has announced about the partnership with STARMUS.

“By assisting STARMUS we assist popularization of science in our country and inspire the youth to take more active and courageous steps. I hope this festival will become one of the symbolic events of the revival of science in independent Armenia, by restoring our reputation in the field of astronomy in the future”, Team Telecom Armenia General Director Hayk Yesayan said.

The festival, entitled “STARMUS VI: 50 Years on Mars” will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the first landing of MARS 3 on Mars. It’s worth noting that Mars 3 brought the first rover, Prop-M, of renowned Armenian engineer Aleksandr Kemurdzhian, to the surface of Mars.

“I welcome Team Telecom Armenia within the frames of our festival and as an Armenian I am happy to have the first Armenian company among the international partners that has joined the festival as one of the main partners by attaching importance to the science popularization for Armenia. STARMUS is an unprecedented international event and here, in Armenia, we are going to provide a science holiday to the public and guests”, STARMUS festival co-founder Garik Israelian said, commenting on the launch of the partnership.

Around 50 world-renowned scientists, Nobel Prize winners, engineers and astronauts, musicians and artists will attend the festival in Armenia. The festival agenda includes conferences, seminars, multiple cultural events, scientific camps, including outside Yerevan.

STARMUS festival was founded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian and musician, astrophysicist, the lead guitarist of the rock band Queen, Brian May. The festival has been held in Spain, Norway and Switzerland since 2011. The festival is the only one in the world having so many events and speakers.