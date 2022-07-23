Sports Programming Federation established in Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Sports (Competitive) Programming Federation of Armenia was formally established.
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan is the president of the federation.
The federation seeks to develop and promote sports programming in Armenia.
