Armenian PM congratulates President-elect of Colombia on Independence Day
16:05, 20 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.
The message reads as follows,
“Your Excellency,
I warmly congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Colombia.
I am confident that through to joint efforts we will reach a new level of cooperation for the welfare and prosperity of our friendly states.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.
