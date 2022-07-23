Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July 2022

Armenian PM congratulates President-elect of Colombia on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Colombia.

I am confident that through to joint efforts we will reach a new level of cooperation for the welfare and prosperity of our friendly states.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.

 








