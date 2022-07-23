No explosives found so far as authorities continue search following bomb threat in Yerevan metro

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Authorities have completed searching three stations of the Yerevan metro after receiving a bomb threat and no explosives were found, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

K9 units and bomb squads have so far searched the Barekamutyun, Marshal Baghramyan, and Republic Square stations.

Search operations are ongoing in the remaining stations.

Rescue Service Director Colonel Armen Gasparyan and his deputy Colonel Tigran Petrosyan are personally supervising the operations.