Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-22

YEREVAN, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 415.60 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.28 drams to 423.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.55 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.40 drams to 497.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 66.35 drams to 22889.52 drams. Silver price up by 0.42 drams to 252.54 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.