YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Bilateral consultations were held in Moscow on July 19 chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the negotiations, the parties exchanged ideas on a wide range of issues related to relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, prospects for the development of multilateral cooperation in the Eurasian area, cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as issues related to the "North-South" international transport corridor. The importance of combining approaches in the Asian direction was emphasized.

Mnatsakan Safaryan and Igor Morgulov emphasized the importance of the continuity of conducting consultations on issues of bilateral interest.