Yerevan Municipality and the European Investment Bank are expanding their cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan met with European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, Maciej Czura. Within the framework of the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of jointly implemented projects and outlined the upcoming activities.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Yerevan Municipality, with the support of the European Investment Bank, within the framework of Yerevan's energy efficiency project, kindergartens are being overhauled in Yerevan, steps are being taken to include Yerevan's polyclinics and hospitals in the project as well. Within the framework of Yerevan's solid waste management program, it is planned to build a new landfill in the area adjacent to the Nubarashen landfill, as well as to close the existing Nubarashen and Ajapnyak landfills.

The parties agreed to clarify the new directions of cooperation in the near future in order to move the programs to the practical stage.

Attaching importance to the expansion of cooperation, Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan noted that joint projects can play a significant role in improving the quality of life of residents.

The regional head of the European Investment Bank Maciej Czura noted that Yerevan Municipality is a reliable partner for them, and emphasized that the bank is ready to expand its programs, covering new areas.