Pakistan boat accident death toll reaches 28 – DAWN
09:45, 21 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Pakistani rescue divers recovered two more bodies from two points in the River Indus — between Rahim Yar Khan and Guddu barrage — on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the boat accident to at least 28, DAWN newspaper reports.
A wooden boat carrying a marriage party from the Hussain Bux Solangi village capsized near Machhko due to overloading two days earlier.
Search operations for around two dozen missing persons are still ongoing.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version