Pashinyan invites Belgian PM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo on the occasion of the Belgian National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Belgium on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Belgium.

I attach great importance to the continuous development and strengthening of interstate relations based on traditional friendship between the peoples of Armenia and Belgium.

In March this year, the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Belgium celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which is another occasion to evaluate our commitments based on a common system of values and principles, to further develop our cooperation in the future, to contribute to the establishment of peace and sustainable development in the European family and around the world.

I am sure that through joint efforts, the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Belgium will continue to develop and expand in bilateral and multilateral formats, including within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Taking this opportunity, I cordially invite you to visit Armenia at any time convenient for you.

I wish you good health and all the best, and further prosperity and progress to your country.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.