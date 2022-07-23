Italian PM Mario Draghi quits

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation Thursday.

Speaking to Parliament, Draghi said he was going to meet with President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government.

Mattarella has reportedly asked him to remain in place in the interim with a caretaker government, CNBC reported.

Last week, Mattarella rejected Draghi’s first resignation and asked him to lead more negotiations with lawmakers in the hope of avoiding snap elections.