More than 1000 families provided with apartments in one year in Artsakh amid major construction projects

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. More than 1000 families in the Republic of Artsakh received apartments from the government in between 2021 and July of 2022.

377 of the 1000 apartments are newly built ones, mostly in Stepanakert City, which were built with funds from the Artsakh state budget, the state budget of Armenia and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the government said in a video posted by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on social media.

The apartments are being built as part of large-scale construction projects after the 2020 war.

Apartments and houses were given to families of fallen troops, displaced persons, military veterans with disabilities, active and reserve military servicemembers of the Defense Army, families with five or more children, families with status of refugees and families who lost parents.

Around 600 apartments and houses, mostly in regions of Artsakh, will be commissioned in 2022.

Around 1300 apartments are now under construction in Stepanakert.

1500 apartments are under construction in the regions.

The construction of another 1000 apartments will begin soon.

8500 families are registered on the waiting list, and the local authorities are hopeful to resolve the housing issue entirely in the coming years.