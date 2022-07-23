Government introduces employment support program for veterans

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved a program on specialized training and ensuring employment for military veterans of the 2016 and 2020 wars unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The first component of the program is a training course of up to 5 months. The third component is a 3-months internship, and the third is employment.

Beneficiaries will receive stipends during their training course.

Employers will also receive incentives.