Toyota Fortuner chosen as police cruiser in provinces

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The government approved redistributions in the state budget to allocate over 3,1 billion drams for acquisition of 175 SUVs for the new police force which will soon be launched in the provinces of Aragatsotn, Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush.

The police cruisers will be Toyota Fortuner SUVs.

Out of all car companies represented in Armenia, only Toyota Yerevan was able to supply the vehicles in line with the required characteristics.

Apart from the SUVs, new sedans will also be bought for the police force as highway patrol vehicles.