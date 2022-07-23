Armenia to grant military deferment to pro boxing, UFC mixed-martial arts champions
15:26, 21 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The government approved new amendments in the regulations of granting exemption from military conscription, expanding the list of sports where distinguished athletes can be eligible for the deferment.
Under the new regulations, Armenian athletes winning WBC, IBF, WBO or WBA professional boxing championship titles or mixed-martial arts titles in UFC will be granted the exemption.
