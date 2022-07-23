Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July 2022

Armenia to grant military deferment to pro boxing, UFC mixed-martial arts champions

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The government approved new amendments in the regulations of granting exemption from military conscription, expanding the list of sports where distinguished athletes can be eligible for the deferment.

Under the new regulations, Armenian athletes winning WBC, IBF, WBO or WBA professional boxing championship titles or mixed-martial arts titles in UFC will be granted the exemption.








