Joe Biden infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the United States of America Joe Biden has tested positive for coronavirus has shown a positive result, ARMENPRESS reports says the statement of the press secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre.

The statement noted that Biden is fully vaccinated, has received two booster doses and is now showing mild symptoms. The US President has started taking the drug Paxlovid.

It is noted that he will be self-isolated in the White House and will continue to perform all his duties during that time. Biden was in contact with White House staff members by phone on the morning of July 21, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House by phone and via Zoom from the residence.