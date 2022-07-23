Jobs increased by 8,000 in June: Kerobyan assures that the labor market continues to grow confidently

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. In June of this year, the number of jobs in Armenia was 681,050, which increased by 8,000 compared to May, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan said.

"The labor market in Armenia continues to grow confidently, updating its best indicator in June. We had 681,050 jobs, which is about 8,000 more than the previous month, and compared to June last year, the increase is more than 37,000," the Minister noted.