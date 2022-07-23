LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-07-22

LONDON, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.39% to $2420.50, copper price down by 0.76% to $7322.00, lead price down by 1.01% to $2012.00, nickel price up by 1.41% to $21478.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $24841.00, zinc price down by 2.34% to $2936.00, molybdenum price down by 1.58% to $34392.07, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.