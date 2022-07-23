China’s Xi wishes Biden a speedy recovery from COVID
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Chinese President Xi Jinping wished his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden a speedy recovery from coronavirus in a message on Friday, Reuters reports citing state television.
Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19, had mild symptoms and would work in isolation, the White House said on Thursday.
