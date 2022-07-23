Charles Aznavour’s statue to be installed in France

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Artur Martirosyan received the representatives of the Aznavour Foundation led by Director Kristina Aznavour (Sarkissian), the ministry said.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the 2024 program of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the late French-Armenian legendary singer Charles Aznavour.

Kristina Aznavour informed that the French side is preparing for the events, and the statue of Charles Aznavour will be installed in France by 2024. The design is ready, there are plans to hold a large-scale concert and an exhibition about Aznavour. The issue of installing Aznavour’s statue also in Armenia is being discussed with the Yerevan City Hall. The Director of the Aznavour Foundation proposed to hold all events in parallel with France, including the installation of the statue.

In turn Deputy Minister Martirosyan said that the Armenian side will cooperate with the Foundation with pleasure in implementing the program of events, adding that the jubilee of the legendary singer will be celebrated in Armenia as bright as in France.

“We are responsible that the Armenian-French agenda doesn’t suffer in any matter”, Artur Martirosyan said.

During the meeting the sides decided to establish an inter-agency commission to coordinate the expected events.

Artur Martirosyan informed that a coordinating working group has been set up for more effectively organizing and holding the program initiatives between all role-players of Francophonie. The first meeting of the group is scheduled on July 28, and French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot is also invited to the meeting.

The Foundation representatives also presented the problems faced by the Yerevan State College of Culture and Art named after Charles Aznavour, the volume of investments and future plans. The Foundation invested 12,5 million drams for the college. The college is regularly holding master classes and inviting international specialists.

“Our goal is to open a path for children with a great potential to global stages and contribute to the development of their talent”, Kristina Aznavour said.