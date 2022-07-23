Armenian Speaker of Parliament expresses gratitude to EP delegation for efforts to establish peace in region

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today the Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) David McAllister and his delegation, the Parliament’s press service said.

Speaker Simonyan said that the activity of AFET aimed at strengthening the resilience of the region is important, adding that the level of engagement and understanding of the European Parliament in the post-war humanitarian situation is big.

In this context Alen Simonyan expressed gratitude to David McAllister and Željana Zovko (Vice-Chair) for the impartial position and for the continuous efforts aimed at establishing peace in our region.

Details relating to the joint post and future agenda programs were discussed during the meeting. The conversation also touched upon the unequivocal position recorded in the European Parliament’s respective resolutions and reports over a number of key issues for Armenia, particularly, the latest Nagorno Karabakh war, the encroachments against Armenia’s sovereign territory and the necessity of immediately releasing Armenian prisoners of war.

Issues relating to parliamentary opposition were also touched upon during the talk.