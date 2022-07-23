Ruben Rubinyan presents developments in Armenian-Turkish relations to European Parliament’s official

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. On July 22, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, received the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament David McAllister and the delegation headed by him, who arrived in Armenia on a regional visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Eduard Aghajanyan, chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, and Arman Yeghoyan, chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on European Integration, were present at the meeting.

Ruben Rubinyan presented the regional situation, presented the position of the Armenian side on the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

According to the Vice President of the National Assembly, the continuous provocative actions and maximalist statements of the Azerbaijani side are undermining the efforts aimed at establishing regional stability and peace.

At the request of the guests, Ruben Rubinyan presented the developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and the agreements reached during the last meeting.