PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to President of Egypt on 70th anniversary of Revolution

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Revolution.

"Honorable Mr. President,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Revolution.

We can proudly state that the relations between Armenia and Egypt are distinguished by friendship based on close historical interactions and great potential for development. I am confident that due to joint work, we will raise Armenian-Egyptian relations to a new level, expanding the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Armenia is greatly interested in the stability of the Middle East and highly appreciates Egypt's positive role in strengthening the region's security and fighting against terrorism.

I wish you health and new successes, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.