LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-22

LONDON, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 July:

The price of aluminum up by 2.27% to $2475.50, copper price up by 1.78% to $7452.50, lead price up by 0.27% to $2017.50, nickel price up by 3.00% to $22122.00, tin price up by 0.43% to $24947.00, zinc price up by 1.92% to $2992.50, molybdenum price down by 0.38% to $34259.79, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.