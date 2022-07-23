President, infrastructures minister discuss opportunities for building new nuclear power plant

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan held a meeting with the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan, the presidency said in a press release.

Sanosyan briefed the President on the current course of the construction of the North-South Highway, namely the ongoing works in the road section of Syunik Province. He also informed the President about the completion of the construction of the Iran-Armenia high-voltage power line.

The president and the minister also exchanged ideas on existing opportunities and issues around the construction of a new nuclear power plant.