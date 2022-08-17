Rescuers search for trapped persons as K9s detect indication under rubble

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Search-and-rescue dogs of the K9 units searching for trapped people at the Yerevan market blast site have detected some indication under the rubble, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan told reporters.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The search-and-rescue dogs found some trace. We are now working in that area to see whether there are people there. We will give more information some time later,” he said.

The death toll in the explosion stands at 6.

18 people are missing and another 13 are hospitalized.